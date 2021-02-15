Ninety One UK Ltd Has $38.65 Million Holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 93.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,644 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 0.32% of IPG Photonics worth $38,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IPGP. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 342.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,708,000 after acquiring an additional 182,112 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 10.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 16.5% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 20.0% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 1,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in IPG Photonics by 2.2% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 3,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IPGP stock opened at $252.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.37 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.09 and a quick ratio of 8.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $235.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.24. IPG Photonics Co. has a one year low of $98.04 and a one year high of $262.55.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $192.90 to $250.30 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.45.

In other news, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen sold 13,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.62, for a total transaction of $3,503,808.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,723,920.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Alexander Ovtchinnikov sold 6,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total transaction of $1,339,924.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,104,928.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,155 shares of company stock valued at $18,925,001. Corporate insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

