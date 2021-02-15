Ninety One UK Ltd Has $42.03 Million Holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Ninety One UK Ltd cut its holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 32.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,221 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 72,293 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 0.24% of NICE worth $42,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NICE during the fourth quarter worth about $817,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NICE by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in NICE by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in NICE during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC acquired a new stake in NICE during the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NICE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NICE from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of NICE from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NICE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of NICE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $246.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of NICE from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. NICE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.83.

Shares of NASDAQ NICE opened at $277.63 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.80. The firm has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 89.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76. NICE Ltd. has a 1 year low of $110.59 and a 1 year high of $288.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $412.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.04 million. NICE had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

