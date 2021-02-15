Ninety One UK Ltd Has $52.46 Million Stock Position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 93.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 546,992 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 263,952 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 1.35% of Itron worth $52,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 137.3% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 131,350 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,596,000 after purchasing an additional 76,000 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Itron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,583,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Itron by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 16,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Itron by 6.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Itron by 38.4% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,712 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $78.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Itron from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Itron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

In other news, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.12, for a total value of $44,840.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,187.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total transaction of $78,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,665.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

ITRI stock opened at $103.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.57. Itron, Inc. has a one year low of $40.48 and a one year high of $108.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.00 and a beta of 1.18.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

