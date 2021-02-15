Ninety One UK Ltd Has $79.74 Million Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 351,991 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 0.91% of Watsco worth $79,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Watsco by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Watsco by 128.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,931 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after buying an additional 7,830 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $291,000. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WSO shares. Vertical Research raised Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Watsco from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.33.

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $248.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Watsco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.97 and a 12 month high of $265.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $240.63 and a 200-day moving average of $234.96. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.68 and a beta of 0.79.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Watsco had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 4.77%. Analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $1.775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $7.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.23%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

