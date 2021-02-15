Ninety One UK Ltd Has $92.80 Million Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Ninety One UK Ltd lessened its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 666,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,687 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $92,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,546,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $976,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 22,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after buying an additional 3,664 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 3,711,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,481,000 after buying an additional 78,835 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 86,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,974,000 after acquiring an additional 27,072 shares in the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PG opened at $127.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $146.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.18.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.72%.

In related news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total transaction of $12,433,045.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,363,456.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 306,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total transaction of $42,094,714.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 810,610 shares of company stock worth $107,154,706. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Truist lifted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.75.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

