Ninety One UK Ltd Has $93.64 Million Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 718,664 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239,495 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 0.27% of Aptiv worth $93,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hexavest Inc. raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Aptiv by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Aptiv by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on APTV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Aptiv from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Aptiv in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $109.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.57.

Shares of APTV stock opened at $156.29 on Monday. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $29.22 and a twelve month high of $156.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Article: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.