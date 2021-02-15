Ninety One UK Ltd Increases Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,996,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 260,290 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 0.68% of Fidelity National Financial worth $78,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FNF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,739,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $868,513,000 after buying an additional 495,112 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,433,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,829,000 after buying an additional 360,552 shares during the period. Windacre Partnership LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 13,686,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,537,000 after buying an additional 1,729,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,583,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,452,000 after buying an additional 442,092 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,284,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,136,000 after buying an additional 1,067,686 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FNF opened at $39.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.28. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $45.79. The company has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

In other news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 51,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $1,969,334.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, President Michael Joseph Nolan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $1,540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 310,478 shares in the company, valued at $11,953,403. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 116,365 shares of company stock valued at $4,477,834 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FNF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

