Ninety One UK Ltd Increases Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 149.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 635,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 380,963 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 0.19% of TE Connectivity worth $76,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,707 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 65,439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,396,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 28,075 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

In related news, SVP Tim Murphy sold 5,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $610,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,202.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 13,150 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,940 shares in the company, valued at $3,117,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 173,688 shares of company stock valued at $21,029,106. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TEL opened at $129.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.68 and its 200-day moving average is $109.00. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $131.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.07%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TEL. Cowen raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.79.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.