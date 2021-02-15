Ninety One UK Ltd Increases Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,873 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 8,772 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 0.10% of Agilent Technologies worth $35,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in A. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the third quarter valued at $843,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on A shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.74.

NYSE A opened at $127.98 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $123.16 and its 200 day moving average is $109.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.13 and a 12 month high of $129.34. The stock has a market cap of $39.08 billion, a PE ratio of 55.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.78%.

In other news, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $2,290,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.27, for a total value of $63,635.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,880 shares in the company, valued at $6,984,577.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,554 shares of company stock worth $14,830,701 over the last ninety days.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

