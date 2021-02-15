Ninety One UK Ltd Lowers Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Ninety One UK Ltd decreased its position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,406,303 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 512,435 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 0.18% of Twitter worth $76,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Mirova purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

TWTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Twitter from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Twitter from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Twitter from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Twitter from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Twitter from $39.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.78.

TWTR stock opened at $71.90 on Monday. Twitter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $73.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.10, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 6,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $327,988.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $122,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 316,460 shares of company stock valued at $14,918,537. 2.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

