Ninety One UK Ltd Lowers Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Ninety One UK Ltd reduced its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,384 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 0.21% of Rockwell Automation worth $61,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on ROK shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $254.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $253.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.81.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Elik I. Fooks sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.03, for a total value of $1,722,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Steven W. Etzel sold 178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.81, for a total transaction of $44,466.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,297,752.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 35,952 shares of company stock valued at $9,292,515 in the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ROK opened at $249.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $253.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.28. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.38 and a fifty-two week high of $268.91.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

