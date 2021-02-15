Ninety One UK Ltd Lowers Stock Position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Ninety One UK Ltd lessened its stake in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,520,053 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 558,766 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 0.39% of NOV worth $20,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in NOV by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 13,542 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in NOV by 3.0% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 42,455 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NOV by 4.3% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 41,109 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in NOV by 4.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,319 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NOV by 0.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 730,702 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NOV alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NOV shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of NOV from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of NOV from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of NOV from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. NOV currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.61.

NOV stock opened at $13.94 on Monday. NOV Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $23.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.22.

NOV Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV).

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.