Ninety One UK Ltd Makes New $26.45 Million Investment in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 291,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,449,000. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 0.18% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,268,000. Mass General Brigham Inc acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,066,000. Summit Rock Advisors LP lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Rock Advisors LP now owns 1,025,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,930,000 after acquiring an additional 67,430 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,597,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 677,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,898,000 after acquiring an additional 277,168 shares during the period.

ACWI opened at $96.34 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.69. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $53.31 and a 12 month high of $96.36.

