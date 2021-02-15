Ninety One UK Ltd Purchases 120,902 Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,933,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,902 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 0.95% of B2Gold worth $55,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in B2Gold by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 124,386,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $811,000,000 after buying an additional 14,549,116 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 17,211,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,494,000 after buying an additional 5,669,037 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,136,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,324,000 after buying an additional 2,098,960 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,258,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,261,000 after buying an additional 1,166,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,799,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,646,000 after buying an additional 1,122,286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BTG opened at $5.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.43. B2Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $7.55.

BTG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of B2Gold in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of B2Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James set a $8.00 price target on shares of B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of B2Gold from $11.00 to $10.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.29.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

