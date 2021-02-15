Ninety One UK Ltd Purchases 249,330 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,127,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 249,330 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 0.49% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $47,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ninety One North America Inc. raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 50,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 8,137 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 61,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 9,016 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 28,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GLPI opened at $44.04 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.66. The company has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 1.06. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $49.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GLPI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $31.50 to $47.50 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.42.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 13,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $579,504.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven Ladany sold 3,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total value of $145,039.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,092,976.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,692 shares of company stock worth $2,429,413 over the last 90 days. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

