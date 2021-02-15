Ninety One UK Ltd Purchases 289,412 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,878,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 289,412 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $75,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 298,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,106,000 after buying an additional 13,784 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000.

INDA opened at $43.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.51. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $38.21.

