Ninety One UK Ltd Purchases 78,822 Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,194,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,822 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 2.33% of Adient worth $76,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADNT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adient by 0.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 850,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,747,000 after buying an additional 5,593 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Adient by 0.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Adient by 7.6% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 122,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 8,646 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Adient by 7.6% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adient by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ADNT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Adient from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays upped their target price on Adient from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their target price on Adient from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Adient from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Adient from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.36.

Shares of NYSE:ADNT opened at $37.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.23. Adient plc has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $38.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.83. Adient had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Adient plc will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

