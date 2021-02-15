Ninety One UK Ltd Raises Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 416.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 348,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 280,736 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Prologis were worth $34,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,573,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,503,588,000 after buying an additional 2,758,591 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Prologis by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,054,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,694,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,834 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in Prologis by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,907,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $887,710,000 after purchasing an additional 329,729 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Prologis by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,400,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $644,000,000 after purchasing an additional 250,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Prologis by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,085,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $511,709,000 after purchasing an additional 192,178 shares in the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PLD opened at $107.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $59.82 and a one year high of $112.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.54). Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.77.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

