Ninety One UK Ltd Raises Holdings in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,343,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 446,985 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 1.19% of Ternium worth $68,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TX. Oldfield Partners LLP raised its position in Ternium by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 4,100,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,981 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in Ternium during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,213,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Ternium during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,217,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ternium by 178.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 616,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,611,000 after purchasing an additional 395,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Ternium by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 559,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,283,000 after purchasing an additional 359,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TX opened at $29.28 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Ternium S.A. has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $33.99. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.36.

TX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised Ternium from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Bradesco Corretora raised Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $26.50 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ternium currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, including slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron; and sells energy.

