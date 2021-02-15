Ninety One UK Ltd Raises Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 0.06% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $20,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,268.9% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 208,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $96,244,000 after purchasing an additional 193,487 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 141.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 185,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,796,000 after purchasing an additional 108,918 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 250,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $113,354,000 after purchasing an additional 86,660 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 91.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 118,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,046,000 after purchasing an additional 56,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 126,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $57,025,000 after purchasing an additional 55,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.56, for a total transaction of $9,011,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 107,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,391,946.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $433.05 on Monday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $251.51 and a 1 year high of $496.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $456.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $457.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.27. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ORLY. TheStreet lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $541.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $490.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $555.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.38.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

