Ninety One UK Ltd Raises Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,401 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $21,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

In related news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $807,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $103.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $50.51 and a one year high of $104.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATVI. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.79.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

Featured Article: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.