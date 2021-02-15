Ninety One UK Ltd Reduces Holdings in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Ninety One UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,774,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 76,877 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 2.17% of SSR Mining worth $95,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SSRM. Swiss National Bank grew its position in SSR Mining by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 877,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,626,000 after purchasing an additional 48,500 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,427,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,636,000 after buying an additional 781,570 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $708,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in SSR Mining by 414.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 75,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 61,002 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SSRM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.50 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of SSR Mining from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.87.

Shares of SSRM stock opened at $16.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.47. SSR Mining Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $25.32.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $225.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.78 million. SSR Mining had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc, a resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

