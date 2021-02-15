Ninety One UK Ltd Sells 151,124 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Ninety One UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,590,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 151,124 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 0.76% of Pan American Silver worth $54,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PAAS. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 123.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 224.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 48.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pan American Silver stock opened at $33.33 on Monday. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $40.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 114.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.23.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Pan American Silver in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Pan American Silver and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Pan American Silver from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pan American Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.68.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper. The company holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, San Vicente, Manantial Espejo, Escobal, Shahuindo, La Arena, and Timmins mines.

