Ninety One UK Ltd Sells 242,206 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Ninety One UK Ltd lowered its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 36.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 414,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 242,206 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 0.12% of CME Group worth $75,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CME. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in CME Group by 120.0% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the third quarter worth about $1,817,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 48,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,088,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CME shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $138.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on CME Group from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on CME Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.59.

CME stock opened at $184.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 0.46. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.80 and a 12-month high of $225.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.90.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

In related news, insider Julie Winkler sold 4,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.02, for a total value of $734,760.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,511,199.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John W. Pietrowicz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,830 shares in the company, valued at $8,069,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,559 shares of company stock worth $2,267,616 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

