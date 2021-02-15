Ninety One UK Ltd Sells 44,027 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Ninety One UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,550 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 44,027 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 0.40% of Amedisys worth $38,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Amedisys by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,570 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Amedisys by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 285.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,017 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 11,116 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,235 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,475 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Amedisys alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMED. Barclays boosted their price target on Amedisys from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist boosted their price target on Amedisys from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Amedisys from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Amedisys from $246.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amedisys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.29.

In related news, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.41, for a total value of $142,742.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,699.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.87, for a total value of $279,698.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,680 shares of company stock worth $1,020,682. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AMED opened at $308.82 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $297.48 and its 200 day moving average is $258.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.95 and a 12 month high of $325.12. The stock has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 61.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Further Reading: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.