Ninety One UK Ltd Sells 4,407 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Ninety One UK Ltd lessened its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,407 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 0.12% of KLA worth $48,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in KLA by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 79,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,690,000 after purchasing an additional 24,559 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its stake in KLA by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 62,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,292,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited raised its stake in KLA by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 9,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its stake in KLA by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in KLA by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 11,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KLA alerts:

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $331.81 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.27. KLA Co. has a one year low of $110.19 and a one year high of $334.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.12 billion, a PE ratio of 40.37, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. KLA’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total transaction of $387,258.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,739.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total value of $1,271,545.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,906 shares in the company, valued at $23,194,849.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,918 shares of company stock worth $2,465,188 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on KLA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on KLA from $293.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on KLA from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $308.00 target price (up previously from $271.00) on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.50.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.