Ninety One UK Ltd Sells 46,451 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Ninety One UK Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,243,951 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 46,451 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 4.2% of Ninety One UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 0.32% of Visa worth $1,365,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of V. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $1,402,000. Ninety One North America Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 110.3% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 456,650 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $99,883,000 after purchasing an additional 239,469 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Visa by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 13,288 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 5,284,625 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,155,906,000 after purchasing an additional 94,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 67,217 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $14,702,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 price objective (down from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.64.

NYSE:V opened at $209.96 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $220.39. The company has a market cap of $409.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.93.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total value of $450,532.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,398 shares of company stock worth $17,896,223 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

