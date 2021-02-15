Ninety One UK Ltd Sells 64,448 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Ninety One UK Ltd trimmed its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,273 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 64,448 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $75,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,418,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,002,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,788 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,945,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,245,613,000 after acquiring an additional 450,553 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 7,636,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,244,930,000 after acquiring an additional 696,828 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,010,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,473,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,738 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,827,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,419,240,000 after acquiring an additional 636,989 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BABA shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $355.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.55.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $267.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $169.95 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $724.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $246.66 and a 200-day moving average of $268.89.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $18.19 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

