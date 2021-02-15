Ninety One UK Ltd Sells 699,563 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Ninety One UK Ltd lessened its holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,945,707 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 699,563 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 0.63% of Kinross Gold worth $58,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Kinross Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 3,874.3% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 4,014 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KGC stock opened at $7.38 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.14. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12 month low of $2.72 and a 12 month high of $10.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The mining company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 26.92%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.29%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KGC shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Kinross Gold from $14.75 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Monday, January 11th. CSFB set a $10.50 target price on Kinross Gold and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Kinross Gold from $14.25 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Kinross Gold from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

