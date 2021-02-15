Ninety One UK Ltd Sells 96,070 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Ninety One UK Ltd reduced its position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 843,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,070 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 0.96% of AutoNation worth $58,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AutoNation during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 275.9% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 115.1% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AutoNation news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,865. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 15,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total value of $991,265.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,086.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,288 shares of company stock valued at $10,594,559 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AN opened at $78.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.82. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.59 and a 52-week high of $79.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57.

AutoNation declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 21st that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AutoNation from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on AutoNation in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on AutoNation from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist upped their price target on AutoNation from $66.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.13.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

