Ninety One UK Ltd Takes Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 290,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,585,000. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 0.15% of Constellation Brands as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.5% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 89,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,922,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 167,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,653,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 98,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,476,000 after buying an additional 13,974 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 7,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Searle & CO. purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

In other news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total value of $1,395,786.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total transaction of $1,163,597.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,358.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

STZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $218.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.62.

NYSE:STZ opened at $241.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $46.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.28 and a 1-year high of $242.12.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.89%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Further Reading: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.