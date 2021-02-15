Niobium Coin (NBC) Price Tops $0.0033

Niobium Coin (CURRENCY:NBC) traded down 33.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 15th. One Niobium Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Niobium Coin has traded 33.3% lower against the dollar. Niobium Coin has a market cap of $209,082.22 and $4.00 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.51 or 0.00067701 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $446.49 or 0.00929927 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00007016 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.64 or 0.00051309 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004321 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,471.53 or 0.05147604 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00025305 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00018209 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00035058 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Niobium Coin Profile

Niobium Coin (CRYPTO:NBC) is a coin. Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 coins and its circulating supply is 62,627,668 coins. Niobium Coin’s official website is niobiumcoin.io . The Reddit community for Niobium Coin is /r/NiobiumBomesp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @NiobiumCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” Niobium is an ERC20 utility token that powers the BOMESP exchange (São Paulo Virtual Business Currencies Exchange). The main services provided by the BOMESP exchange will be charged in NBC tokens. “

Buying and Selling Niobium Coin

Niobium Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niobium Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Niobium Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

