Nissan Chemical (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Nissan Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) rose 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $61.04 and last traded at $61.04. Approximately 780 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.78.

NNCHY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nissan Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Nissan Chemical in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.93. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49 and a beta of 0.63.

Nissan Chemical (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. Nissan Chemical had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $426.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nissan Chemical Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nissan Chemical Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NNCHY)

Nissan Chemical Corporation engages in the chemicals, performance materials, agricultural chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and advanced materials and planning businesses in Japan and internationally. Its chemical products include MELAMINE, an adhesive agent; high purity chemicals; AdBlue, an urea solution; FINEOXOCOL, a saturated fatty alcohol and acid; ammonia, sulfuric, and nitric acid; TEPIC, an epoxy compound; Melamine Cyanurate, a salt of melamine and iso cyanuric acid; Nissan Reishi, a health food; phenylphosphonic acid; HI-LITE, a chlorinated isocyanulate; and OPTBEADS, a melamine-formaldehyde resin and silica.

