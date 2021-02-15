Nitches Inc. (OTCMKTS:NICH) Short Interest Up 50.0% in January

Nitches Inc. (OTCMKTS:NICH) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the January 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS NICH opened at $0.18 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.14. Nitches has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.25.

Get Nitches alerts:

Nitches Company Profile

Nitches Inc wholesales, imports, and distributes clothing and home decor products under its own brand labels and retailer-owned private labels in the United States. It distributes clothing primarily in three categories: women's sleepwear and loungewear, women's sportswear and outerwear, and men's casual wear and performance apparel.

Read More: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Nitches Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nitches and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.