NIX (NIX) Achieves Market Cap of $8.52 Million

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded down 18.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 15th. During the last seven days, NIX has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. One NIX token can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000365 BTC on major exchanges. NIX has a total market capitalization of $8.52 million and $99,167.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,793.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,796.90 or 0.03759743 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $209.00 or 0.00437293 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $717.42 or 0.01501102 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $244.14 or 0.00510837 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $221.66 or 0.00463800 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $164.49 or 0.00344166 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00032118 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002889 BTC.

NIX Token Profile

NIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 48,795,606 tokens. The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NIX’s official message board is nixplatform.io/blog . NIX’s official website is nixplatform.io . NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

Buying and Selling NIX

NIX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

