NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) Shares Purchased by THB Asset Management

THB Asset Management lifted its holdings in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) by 41.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 587,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,145 shares during the quarter. THB Asset Management owned 1.37% of NN worth $3,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NNBR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NN in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in NN by 464.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 8,203 shares during the period. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in NN during the third quarter valued at $52,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in NN during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in NN by 18.2% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

NNBR stock opened at $7.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $300.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.39 and its 200 day moving average is $5.99. NN, Inc. has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $9.70.

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision solutions, components, and assemblies for the medical, aerospace and defense, electrical, automotive, and general industrial markets. It operates through Life Sciences, Mobile Solutions, and Power Solutions segments. The Life Sciences segment designs and manufactures a range of high-precision metal and plastic components, assemblies, and finished devices, such as surgical knives, bioresorbable implants, surgical staples, cases and trays, orthopaedic implants and tools, laparoscopic devices, and drug delivery devices for the orthopaedics and medical/surgical end markets.

