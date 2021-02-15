NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $960.16 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lessened its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,316,880 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 296,370 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 5.8% of NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned approximately 0.06% of Microsoft worth $960,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $244.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $132.52 and a 1-year high of $245.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $226.42 and its 200 day moving average is $216.24.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. Wedbush increased their price target on Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Microsoft from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.63.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

