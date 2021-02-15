Noir (NOR) Market Cap Hits $373,789.64

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 15th. One Noir token can now be purchased for about $0.0183 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges. Noir has a total market capitalization of $373,789.64 and approximately $737.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Noir has traded down 17.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Noir Token Profile

Noir (NOR) uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,443,656 tokens. The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org . The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Noir Token Trading

Noir can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

