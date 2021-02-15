Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by The Goldman Sachs Group

Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NOKIA. Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.80 ($4.47) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a €3.65 ($4.29) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group set a €4.40 ($5.18) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.80 ($4.47) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €4.60 ($5.41) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €3.86 ($4.54).

Nokia Oyj has a one year low of €3.81 ($4.48) and a one year high of €5.95 ($7.00).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

