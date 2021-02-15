Noku Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $14,199.00 (NOKU)

Noku (CURRENCY:NOKU) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. One Noku token can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000509 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Noku has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. Noku has a total market capitalization of $7.58 million and approximately $14,199.00 worth of Noku was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Noku Profile

Noku (NOKU) is a token. Noku’s total supply is 99,999,976 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,271,504 tokens. The official message board for Noku is medium.com/nokugroup . Noku’s official Twitter account is @NokuTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Noku is www.noku.io

Noku Token Trading

Noku can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noku directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noku should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Noku using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

