NoLimitCoin (NLC2) Price Down 22.3% This Week

NoLimitCoin (CURRENCY:NLC2) traded down 19.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. NoLimitCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.62 million and approximately $2,901.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NoLimitCoin has traded 22.3% lower against the US dollar. One NoLimitCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00012893 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000020 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

NoLimitCoin Coin Profile

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 622,399,062 coins. The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NoLimitCoin is nolimitcoin.org

Buying and Selling NoLimitCoin

NoLimitCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NoLimitCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NoLimitCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NoLimitCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

