NoLimitCoin Price Tops $0.0069 on Top Exchanges (NLC2)

NoLimitCoin (CURRENCY:NLC2) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 15th. In the last seven days, NoLimitCoin has traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. One NoLimitCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NoLimitCoin has a market cap of $4.30 million and approximately $6,846.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003081 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00012944 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000023 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

NoLimitCoin Profile

NoLimitCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 622,429,066 coins. NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . NoLimitCoin’s official website is nolimitcoin.org . The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling NoLimitCoin

NoLimitCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NoLimitCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NoLimitCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NoLimitCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

