Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 262,800 shares, a decline of 28.8% from the January 14th total of 368,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 138.3 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NRDXF. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordex in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Commerzbank lowered Nordex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordex in a report on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nordex in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nordex in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Nordex presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Nordex alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:NRDXF opened at $30.98 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.40. Nordex has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $31.79.

Nordex SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes multi-megawatt onshore wind turbines worldwide. The company also provides project development services, as well as acquires rights and creates the infrastructure required to construct wind power systems at suitable locations.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Nordex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.