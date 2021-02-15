Nordson (NDSN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Nordson to post earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.06. Nordson had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $558.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Nordson to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Nordson alerts:

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $188.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 44.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $193.89 and its 200 day moving average is $196.73. Nordson has a twelve month low of $96.46 and a twelve month high of $216.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.47%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NDSN shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nordson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Nordson from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.25.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

See Also: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.