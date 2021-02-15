Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.67 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) will report $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Norfolk Southern’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.95. Norfolk Southern reported earnings per share of $2.58 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will report full year earnings of $11.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.41 to $11.31. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $12.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.18 to $13.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Norfolk Southern.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NSC shares. Argus increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Cowen raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.96.

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded up $5.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $254.84. 68,964 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,139,990. The company has a market cap of $64.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29. Norfolk Southern has a one year low of $112.62 and a one year high of $258.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $245.63 and a 200 day moving average of $226.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $338,663.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,690. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $54,275.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,676.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,687 shares of company stock valued at $403,241 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSC. DAGCO Inc. grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 7,790 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,912,000. Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

