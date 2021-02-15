North American Management Corp Acquires 56,058 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

North American Management Corp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 98.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,058 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF makes up about 1.8% of North American Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. North American Management Corp owned 0.23% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $12,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter.

IJT stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $133.54. 947 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,762. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $57.68 and a one year high of $134.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.64.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

