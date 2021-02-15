North American Management Corp Boosts Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

North American Management Corp raised its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 394,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,190 shares during the period. Carrier Global comprises about 2.1% of North American Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. North American Management Corp’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $14,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 398,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,040,000 after acquiring an additional 26,628 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in Carrier Global by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in Carrier Global by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,003,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Vertical Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.67.

NYSE CARR traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.28. The stock had a trading volume of 114,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,932,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.69. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $41.94.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

