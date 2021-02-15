North American Management Corp Boosts Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

North American Management Corp grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.8% of North American Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. North American Management Corp owned 0.07% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $12,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 3,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Summit X LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,898,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 10,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period.

TLT stock traded down $1.85 on Monday, reaching $147.11. 1,252,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,801,459. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.76 and a 200-day moving average of $156.95. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $139.01 and a twelve month high of $179.70.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

