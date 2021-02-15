North American Management Corp Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

North American Management Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 373,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for approximately 3.9% of North American Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. North American Management Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $27,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $74.66. 1,051,015 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.74 and its 200-day moving average is $70.52.

