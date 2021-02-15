North American Management Corp Buys 579 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

North American Management Corp raised its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,295 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the quarter. North American Management Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Monticello Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 571,910 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $119,083,000 after buying an additional 10,980 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,256 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $19,001,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,079 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNP stock traded up $5.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $213.16. The stock had a trading volume of 248,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,918,293. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $105.08 and a 52 week high of $221.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $208.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $142.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UNP. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.38.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

